Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

