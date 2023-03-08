Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

