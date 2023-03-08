Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider James Hopkinson Purchases 107 Shares

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) insider James Hopkinson acquired 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($181.42).

James Hopkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metro Bank alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, James Hopkinson bought 111 shares of Metro Bank stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($178.86).

Metro Bank Stock Performance

MTRO opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £226.72 million, a P/E ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 2.05. Metro Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.80 ($1.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Metro Bank

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.