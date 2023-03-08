MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 824.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,562 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,927,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 294,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,709,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.45.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

