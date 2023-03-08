MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,325. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

