MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,364 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

MORT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.37.

