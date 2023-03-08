MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.