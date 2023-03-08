MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.