MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $248,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $82,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 247.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

