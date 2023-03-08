MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

