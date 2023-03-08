MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Veritone by 125.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 115.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

