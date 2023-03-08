MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000.

Shares of FLLV opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

