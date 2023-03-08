MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LEG opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.53%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

