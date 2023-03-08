MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

