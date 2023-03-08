MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,015,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 114,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $29.63.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Further Reading

