MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,169 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $35.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

