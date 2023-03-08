MML Investors Services LLC Buys 468 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,593. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

