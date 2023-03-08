MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 178,447 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 173,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,689 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

