MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

