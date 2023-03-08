MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $114.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90.

