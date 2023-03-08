MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,049 shares of company stock worth $1,856,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of QLYS opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.