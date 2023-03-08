MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12.

