MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

AVDE stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.