MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

