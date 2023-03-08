MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

CPT opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

