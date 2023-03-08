MML Investors Services LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,445,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after buying an additional 3,640,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

