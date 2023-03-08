MML Investors Services LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

