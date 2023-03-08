MML Investors Services LLC Has $472,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 137,828 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.
Insider Activity at Upstart
Upstart Stock Performance
Shares of UPST opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $133.80.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Articles
