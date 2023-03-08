MML Investors Services LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane Stock Down 2.1 %

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

