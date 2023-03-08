MML Investors Services LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of REYN stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

