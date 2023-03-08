MML Investors Services LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

