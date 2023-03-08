MML Investors Services LLC Has $500,000 Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

