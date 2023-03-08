MML Investors Services LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 89.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,893 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.80 and a 200-day moving average of $310.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

