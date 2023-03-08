MML Investors Services LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

