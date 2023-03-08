MML Investors Services LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 348,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

