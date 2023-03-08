MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of WPP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 137.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of WPP by 39.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.26) to GBX 760 ($9.14) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

Shares of WPP opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

WPP Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Articles

