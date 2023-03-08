MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.5 %

LAC opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lithium Americas

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.