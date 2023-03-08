MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.