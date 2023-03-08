MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after buying an additional 1,023,190 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

