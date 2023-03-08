MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $35,211,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

