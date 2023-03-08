MML Investors Services LLC Invests $502,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

