MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

