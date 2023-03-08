MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 300,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PSP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

