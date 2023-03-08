MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after buying an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 792,333 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after acquiring an additional 760,101 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE TD opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

