MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Natixis boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,519,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.