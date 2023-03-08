MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

