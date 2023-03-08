MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 512,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 348,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

