MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,681 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,776,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 107,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.35.

