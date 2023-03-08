MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

