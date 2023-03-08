MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

